UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS (CONTESTED RACES) – PEORIA, TAZEWELL, WOODFORD COUNTIES

PEORIA COUNTY

Peoria City Council At-Large

(Vote for five)

95 of 95 precincts

Rita Ali 16,236.9998 25%

John L. Kelly 7,871.5831 12%

Zachary M. Oyler 7,734.7498 12%

Beth Jensen 7,459.0832 11%

Sid Ruckriegel 7,344.7499 11%

Andre W. Allen 6,937.0833 11%

Peter Kobak 5,047.5000 8%

Beth Akeson 3,120.9167 5%

Branden Martin 2,504.9167 4%

Aaron T. Chess, Jr. 992.4166 2%

Peoria Public Schools District 3 Board Member

45 of 45 precincts

Chase R. Klaus 2,834 54%

Ernestine Jackson 2,462 46%

Peoria Heights Village Trustee

(Vote for three)

5 of 5 precincts

Elizabeth Khazzam 262 19%

Sarah DeVore 252 17%

Brandon Wisenburg 249 17%

Tessie Bucklar 218 15%

Bryan Harn 195 13%

Deb Reichert 173 12%

Robert Travers 134 9%

Peoria Park District President

111 of 111 precincts

Robert L. Johnson, Sr. 5,856 52%

Michael Van Cleve 5,363 48%

Peoria Park Central District Trustee

(Vote for three)

55 of 55 precincts

Jackie Petty 2,603 24%

Joyce A. Harant 2,457 23%

Joseph F. Cassidy 1,910 18%

Kevin Burns 1,735 16%

Kyle Bright 1,583 15%

Baylor M. Wagehoft 619 6%

Mapleton Village Trustee

(Vote for two)

1 of 1 precinct

Michael T. Beecham 23 47%

Mark William Foust 16 33%

Mark Brining 10 20%

Farmington Dist. 265 Board Member

(Vote for four)

6 of 6 precincts

Alexander J Slack 190 19%

Travis L. Mahr 179 18%

Eric L. Stanley 177 18%

John Carter Martin 153 16%

Ron Zessin 147 15%

Martha Kay Faralli 139 14%

Limestone Township Fire Protection District Trustee

(Vote for two)

15 of 15 precints

R. “Tom” Helfrich 404 35%

Jeffrey R. Hoffman 389 33%

Annette L. Hoerr 369 32%

Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District

8 of 8 precincts

For Joining 398 86%

Against Joining 65 14%

Limestone Community High School Dist. Tax Referendum

24 of 24 precincts

Yes 911 59%

No 643 41%

TAZEWELL COUNTY

East Peoria Mayor

31 of 31 precincts

John P. Kahl 2189 66%

Timothy J. Jeffers 1111 34%

East Peoria Commissioner

(Vote for four)

31 of 31 precincts

Daniel S. Decker 2078 22%

Seth D. Mingus 1912 20%

Mark Hill 1749 18%

Michael Lee Sutherland 1276 13%

Norman Sales 1235 13%

Stephen Matheny 1218 13%

Rocio Matthews 337 4%

Washington Alderman – Ward One

6 of 6 precincts

Lilija V. Stevens 408 58%

Joe Roberts 295 42%

Washington Alderman – Ward Two

6 of 6 precincts

Todd Yoder 330 61%

Carol K. Moss 210 39%

Washington Alderman – Ward Three

7 of 7 precincts

David Dingeldine 257 67%

Brielle Meinders 124 33%

Washington Alderman – Ward Four

7 of 7 precincts

Randall Black 353 66%

Aaron Boyles 184 34%

North Pekin Village Trustee

(Vote for three)

3 of 3 precincts

Terri Lynn Plemons 80 22%

Gloria Arrington 79 22%

Sarah Gosch 73 20%

Kathie Curless 70 20%

Alex Lambie 55 16%

Washington Dist. Library Trustee (Four-year term)

(Vote for three)

21 of 21 precincts

Linda Fitzgerald 1452 25%

Stacey Morris 1263 21%

Joann Bailey 1303 22%

Aaron James 1054 18%

Diane Koth 839 14%

Central Dist. 51 Board Member

(Vote for three)

14 of 14 precincts

Matthew Gorman 623 21%

Julie Diers 567 19%

Michelle Unes 561 19%

Matthew Ward 463 16%

Bryan Cherry 408 14%

Christopher M. Fink 338 11%

Pekin Grade School Dist. 108 Board Member (Four-year term)

(Vote for three)

39 of 39 precincts

Debby Smith 2072 26%

Kelly Cole 2062 26%

Karen Frazier 2050 26%

Brad Curless 1734 22%

South Pekin Grade School Dist. 137 Board Member (Unexpired two-year term)

(Vote for three)

3 of 3 precincts

James L. Holloway 64 27%

Christi Grogan 59 25%

Jennifer Rotherham 56 24%

Jill Sitter 55 24%

Illini Central Dist. 189 Board Member

(Vote for four)

2 of 2 precincts

Laura Karker 11 23%

Brian Hughes 11 23%

Karen Miller 9 19%

D. Jay Douglas 9 19%

Kent Renken 8 17%

Tremont Dist. 702 Board Member

(Vote for four)

7 of 7 precincts

Kevin R. Ulrich 544 24%

Robert M. Ropp 538 24%

Drew Gierich 489 21%

Kevin C. Smith 415 18%

Richard Cecil 292 13%

Tazewell School Facility Sales Tax

135 of 135 precincts

No 9179 56%

No 7105 43%

Proposition to Establish Hopedale District Library

4 of 4 precincts

No 446 68%

Yes 206 32%

WOODFORD COUNTY

(45 of 45 precincts)

Minonk Ward 3 Alderman

Lisa K. Junker 98 89%

Steven Omiotek 12 11%

Bayview Gardens Village President

Dennie Freres 43 67%

Michael Wilson 21 33%

Metamora Village Trustee

(Vote for three)

William Nauman 229 29%

Merle Weyeneth 225 28%

John M. Cummings 159 20%

Rodney Thompson 127 16%

Joshua Ketcherside 61 8%

Spring Bay Village Trustee (Four-year term)

(Vote for three)

Trevor Hodge 82 21%

Donald L. Bishel 68 17%

James B. McCarthy 67 17%

Gene Ball 67 17%

Sonny Hufeld 67 17%

Anthony Regenald 48 12%

Spring Bay Village Trustee (Unexpired two-year term)

Jerry L. Bishel 81 54%

John Kelly 69 46%

Washburn Village Trustee

(Vote for three)

Randy Knoblauch 74 20%

Alvin Grebner 73 20%

Scott Forney 67 18%

Kevin Burdette 67 18%

Gene Weiss 66 18%

Vernice Iunker 25 7%

Village of Metamora – Chance to non-partisan primary and general elections

Yes 247 80%

No 61 20%