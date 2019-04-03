UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS (CONTESTED RACES) – PEORIA, TAZEWELL, WOODFORD COUNTIES

PEORIA COUNTY
Peoria City Council At-Large
(Vote for five)
95 of 95 precincts
Rita Ali 16,236.9998 25%
John L. Kelly 7,871.5831 12%
Zachary M. Oyler 7,734.7498 12%
Beth Jensen 7,459.0832 11%
Sid Ruckriegel 7,344.7499 11%
Andre W. Allen 6,937.0833 11%
Peter Kobak 5,047.5000 8%
Beth Akeson 3,120.9167 5%
Branden Martin 2,504.9167 4%
Aaron T. Chess, Jr. 992.4166 2%
Peoria Public Schools District 3 Board Member
45 of 45 precincts
Chase R. Klaus 2,834 54%
Ernestine Jackson 2,462 46%
Peoria Heights Village Trustee
(Vote for three)
5 of 5 precincts
Elizabeth Khazzam 262 19%
Sarah DeVore 252 17%
Brandon Wisenburg 249 17%
Tessie Bucklar 218 15%
Bryan Harn 195 13%
Deb Reichert 173 12%
Robert Travers 134 9%
Peoria Park District President
111 of 111 precincts
Robert L. Johnson, Sr. 5,856 52%
Michael Van Cleve 5,363 48%
Peoria Park Central District Trustee
(Vote for three)
55 of 55 precincts
Jackie Petty 2,603 24%
Joyce A. Harant 2,457 23%
Joseph F. Cassidy 1,910 18%
Kevin Burns 1,735 16%
Kyle Bright 1,583 15%
Baylor M. Wagehoft 619 6%
Mapleton Village Trustee
(Vote for two)
1 of 1 precinct
Michael T. Beecham 23 47%
Mark William Foust 16 33%
Mark Brining 10 20%
Farmington Dist. 265 Board Member
(Vote for four)
6 of 6 precincts
Alexander J Slack 190 19%
Travis L. Mahr 179 18%
Eric L. Stanley 177 18%
John Carter Martin 153 16%
Ron Zessin 147 15%
Martha Kay Faralli 139 14%
Limestone Township Fire Protection District Trustee
(Vote for two)
15 of 15 precints
R. “Tom” Helfrich 404 35%
Jeffrey R. Hoffman 389 33%
Annette L. Hoerr 369 32%
Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District
8 of 8 precincts
For Joining 398 86%
Against Joining 65 14%
Limestone Community High School Dist. Tax Referendum
24 of 24 precincts
Yes 911 59%
No 643 41%
TAZEWELL COUNTY
East Peoria Mayor
31 of 31 precincts
John P. Kahl 2189 66%
Timothy J. Jeffers 1111 34%
East Peoria Commissioner
(Vote for four)
31 of 31 precincts
Daniel S. Decker 2078 22%
Seth D. Mingus 1912 20%
Mark Hill 1749 18%
Michael Lee Sutherland 1276 13%
Norman Sales 1235 13%
Stephen Matheny 1218 13%
Rocio Matthews 337 4%
Washington Alderman – Ward One
6 of 6 precincts
Lilija V. Stevens 408 58%
Joe Roberts 295 42%
Washington Alderman – Ward Two
6 of 6 precincts
Todd Yoder 330 61%
Carol K. Moss 210 39%
Washington Alderman – Ward Three
7 of 7 precincts
David Dingeldine 257 67%
Brielle Meinders 124 33%
Washington Alderman – Ward Four
7 of 7 precincts
Randall Black 353 66%
Aaron Boyles 184 34%
North Pekin Village Trustee
(Vote for three)
3 of 3 precincts
Terri Lynn Plemons 80 22%
Gloria Arrington 79 22%
Sarah Gosch 73 20%
Kathie Curless 70 20%
Alex Lambie 55 16%
Washington Dist. Library Trustee (Four-year term)
(Vote for three)
21 of 21 precincts
Linda Fitzgerald 1452 25%
Stacey Morris 1263 21%
Joann Bailey 1303 22%
Aaron James 1054 18%
Diane Koth 839 14%
Central Dist. 51 Board Member
(Vote for three)
14 of 14 precincts
Matthew Gorman 623 21%
Julie Diers 567 19%
Michelle Unes 561 19%
Matthew Ward 463 16%
Bryan Cherry 408 14%
Christopher M. Fink 338 11%
Pekin Grade School Dist. 108 Board Member (Four-year term)
(Vote for three)
39 of 39 precincts
Debby Smith 2072 26%
Kelly Cole 2062 26%
Karen Frazier 2050 26%
Brad Curless 1734 22%
South Pekin Grade School Dist. 137 Board Member (Unexpired two-year term)
(Vote for three)
3 of 3 precincts
James L. Holloway 64 27%
Christi Grogan 59 25%
Jennifer Rotherham 56 24%
Jill Sitter 55 24%
Illini Central Dist. 189 Board Member
(Vote for four)
2 of 2 precincts
Laura Karker 11 23%
Brian Hughes 11 23%
Karen Miller 9 19%
D. Jay Douglas 9 19%
Kent Renken 8 17%
Tremont Dist. 702 Board Member
(Vote for four)
7 of 7 precincts
Kevin R. Ulrich 544 24%
Robert M. Ropp 538 24%
Drew Gierich 489 21%
Kevin C. Smith 415 18%
Richard Cecil 292 13%
Tazewell School Facility Sales Tax
135 of 135 precincts
No 9179 56%
No 7105 43%
Proposition to Establish Hopedale District Library
4 of 4 precincts
No 446 68%
Yes 206 32%
WOODFORD COUNTY
(45 of 45 precincts)
Minonk Ward 3 Alderman
Lisa K. Junker 98 89%
Steven Omiotek 12 11%
Bayview Gardens Village President
Dennie Freres 43 67%
Michael Wilson 21 33%
Metamora Village Trustee
(Vote for three)
William Nauman 229 29%
Merle Weyeneth 225 28%
John M. Cummings 159 20%
Rodney Thompson 127 16%
Joshua Ketcherside 61 8%
Spring Bay Village Trustee (Four-year term)
(Vote for three)
Trevor Hodge 82 21%
Donald L. Bishel 68 17%
James B. McCarthy 67 17%
Gene Ball 67 17%
Sonny Hufeld 67 17%
Anthony Regenald 48 12%
Spring Bay Village Trustee (Unexpired two-year term)
Jerry L. Bishel 81 54%
John Kelly 69 46%
Washburn Village Trustee
(Vote for three)
Randy Knoblauch 74 20%
Alvin Grebner 73 20%
Scott Forney 67 18%
Kevin Burdette 67 18%
Gene Weiss 66 18%
Vernice Iunker 25 7%
Village of Metamora – Chance to non-partisan primary and general elections
Yes 247 80%
No 61 20%