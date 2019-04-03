UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS (CONTESTED RACES) – PEORIA, TAZEWELL, WOODFORD COUNTIES

PEORIA COUNTY

Peoria City Council At-Large
(Vote for five)
95  of 95 precincts

Rita Ali                     16,236.9998   25%
John L. Kelly            7,871.5831     12%
Zachary M. Oyler    7,734.7498     12%
Beth Jensen            7,459.0832      11%
Sid Ruckriegel        7,344.7499       11%
Andre W. Allen      6,937.0833       11%
Peter Kobak            5,047.5000        8%
Beth Akeson            3,120.9167         5%
Branden Martin      2,504.9167        4%
Aaron T. Chess, Jr.     992.4166       2%

Peoria Public Schools District 3 Board Member
45 of 45 precincts

Chase R. Klaus           2,834    54%
Ernestine Jackson     2,462    46%

Peoria Heights Village Trustee
(Vote for three)
5 of 5 precincts

Elizabeth Khazzam        262     19%
Sarah DeVore                  252     17%
Brandon Wisenburg      249     17%
Tessie Bucklar                218      15%
Bryan Harn                     195      13%
Deb Reichert                   173      12%
Robert Travers               134        9%

Peoria Park District President
111 of 111 precincts

Robert L. Johnson, Sr.    5,856    52%
Michael Van Cleve           5,363    48%

Peoria Park Central District Trustee
(Vote for three)
55 of 55 precincts

Jackie Petty                2,603   24%
Joyce A. Harant         2,457   23%
Joseph F. Cassidy      1,910   18%
Kevin Burns                1,735   16%
Kyle Bright                  1,583   15%
Baylor M. Wagehoft      619    6%

Mapleton Village Trustee
(Vote for two)
1 of 1 precinct

Michael T. Beecham    23   47%
Mark William Foust    16    33%
Mark Brining                10    20%

Farmington Dist. 265 Board Member
(Vote for four)
6 of 6 precincts

Alexander J Slack        190    19%
Travis L. Mahr              179    18%
Eric L. Stanley              177    18%
John Carter Martin     153    16%
Ron Zessin                    147    15%
Martha Kay Faralli      139    14%

Limestone Township Fire Protection District Trustee
(Vote for two)
15 of 15 precints

R. “Tom” Helfrich      404    35%
Jeffrey R. Hoffman    389    33%
Annette L. Hoerr        369    32%

Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District
8 of 8 precincts

For Joining           398    86%
Against Joining       65    14%

Limestone Community High School Dist. Tax Referendum
24 of 24 precincts

Yes     911    59%
No     643    41%

TAZEWELL COUNTY

East Peoria Mayor
31 of 31 precincts

John P. Kahl             2189    66%
Timothy J. Jeffers    1111     34%

East Peoria Commissioner
(Vote for four)
31 of 31 precincts

Daniel S. Decker                  2078     22%
Seth D. Mingus                    1912     20%
Mark Hill                              1749     18%
Michael Lee Sutherland    1276     13%
Norman Sales                      1235      13%
Stephen Matheny               1218       13%
Rocio Matthews                    337        4%

Washington Alderman – Ward One
6 of 6 precincts

Lilija V. Stevens    408   58%
Joe Roberts            295   42%

Washington Alderman – Ward Two
6 of 6 precincts

Todd Yoder           330      61%
Carol K. Moss       210      39%

Washington Alderman – Ward Three
7 of 7 precincts

David Dingeldine     257    67%
Brielle Meinders       124    33%

Washington Alderman – Ward Four
7 of 7 precincts

Randall Black     353    66%
Aaron Boyles      184     34%

North Pekin Village Trustee
(Vote for three)
3 of 3 precincts

Terri Lynn Plemons   80     22%
Gloria Arrington         79      22%
Sarah Gosch                 73      20%
Kathie Curless            70      20%
Alex Lambie                55      16%

Washington Dist. Library Trustee (Four-year term)
(Vote for three)
21 of 21 precincts

Linda Fitzgerald     1452    25%
Stacey Morris          1263    21%
Joann Bailey           1303    22%
Aaron James           1054    18%
Diane Koth                839    14%

Central Dist. 51 Board Member
(Vote for three)
14 of 14 precincts

Matthew Gorman        623     21%
Julie Diers                     567    19%
Michelle Unes              561     19%
Matthew Ward             463    16%
Bryan Cherry                408    14%
Christopher M. Fink   338     11%

Pekin Grade School Dist. 108 Board Member (Four-year term)
(Vote for three)
39 of 39 precincts

Debby Smith     2072     26%
Kelly Cole          2062     26%
Karen Frazier   2050     26%
Brad Curless     1734      22%

South Pekin Grade School Dist. 137 Board Member (Unexpired two-year term)
(Vote for three)
3 of 3 precincts

James L. Holloway       64    27%
Christi Grogan               59    25%
Jennifer Rotherham     56    24%
Jill Sitter                          55    24%

Illini Central Dist. 189 Board Member
(Vote for four)
2 of 2 precincts

Laura Karker         11    23%
Brian Hughes        11    23%
Karen Miller            9    19%
D. Jay Douglas        9    19%
Kent Renken           8    17%

Tremont Dist. 702 Board Member
(Vote for four)
7 of 7 precincts

Kevin R. Ulrich      544    24%
Robert M. Ropp     538    24%
Drew Gierich          489    21%
Kevin C. Smith       415    18%
Richard Cecil          292    13%

Tazewell School Facility Sales Tax
135 of 135 precincts

No    9179     56%
No    7105    43%

Proposition to Establish Hopedale District Library
4 of 4 precincts

No    446     68%
Yes    206    32%

WOODFORD COUNTY
(45 of 45 precincts)

Minonk Ward 3 Alderman

Lisa K. Junker     98    89%
Steven Omiotek   12    11%

Bayview Gardens Village President

Dennie Freres     43     67%
Michael Wilson   21     33%

Metamora Village Trustee
(Vote for three)

William Nauman        229    29%
Merle Weyeneth         225     28%
John M. Cummings    159    20%
Rodney Thompson     127     16%
Joshua Ketcherside      61       8%

Spring Bay Village Trustee (Four-year term)
(Vote for three)

Trevor Hodge              82     21%
Donald L. Bishel         68     17%
James B. McCarthy    67     17%
Gene Ball                      67     17%
Sonny Hufeld              67     17%
Anthony Regenald     48     12%

Spring Bay Village Trustee (Unexpired two-year term)

Jerry L. Bishel     81     54%
John Kelly            69     46%

Washburn Village Trustee
(Vote for three)

Randy Knoblauch      74     20%
Alvin Grebner             73     20%
Scott Forney                67     18%
Kevin Burdette           67      18%
Gene Weiss                 66      18%
Vernice Iunker           25       7%

Village of Metamora – Chance to non-partisan primary and general elections

Yes   247     80%
No      61      20%

 

 

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

ELECTION RESULTS (CONTESTED RACES) – PEORIA, TAZEWELL, WOODFORD COUNTIES Two Drivers Taken To Hospital After I-74 Crash It Is Voting Day Judge To Consider Request From Media To Unseal Smollett File Methodist College Forums Focused On Addiction Pelosi Says Biden Ought Not Be So Touchy-Feely
Comments