Unsealed File Contains Smollett Bail Conditions

(AP) – The file that a judge unsealed in Jussie Smollett’s criminal case includes documents from when the actor posted $10,000 bail after being arrested on charges that he lied to police about being the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack.

The documents released Thursday mention that one of the conditions for Smollett after his release from jail was for him to have no contact with two brothers he was accused of paying to help stage the attack in January in Chicago.

The file is more than 250 pages and overall appears to contain little information that the news media did not already know about the case. The bulk of the file centers on the legal battle between media organizations that wanted access to the file and the “Empire” actor’s attorneys who wanted it kept sealed.

The 16 counts against Smollett were dismissed with little explanation in March.