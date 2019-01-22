UPDATE: Car Crashes Into Porch, Driver Faces DUI Charges

Two people are hospitalized and one man faces DUI charges after a car hit a porch in West Peoria.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 Tuesday morning in the 900 block of N. Western Avenue.

The Journal Star reports that the driver Rese Morris, 30, told police that the vehicle slid on ice.

According to Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell, ice was visible on the pavement, however driving under the influence was the cause of the wreck.

Morris’ two passengers were taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Morris was also received a ticket for improper lane use.