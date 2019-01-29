Update: Double Homicide Victims Identified

Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Peoria.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victims as 23-year-old Alijah Sumrell and 22-year-old Braden Huerta, both of Peoria.

Peoria Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert of four rounds fired just before 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of E. Virginia.

Officers found Sumrell outside a vehicle. He was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:28 a.m.

Huerta was found inside the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:45 a.m.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Autopsies were scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Neither victim was found with any identification on them. Identities were confirmed by fingerprints and body tattoos. Once identities were confirmed, families were notified in person.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.