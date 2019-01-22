Update: Hit And Run Victim Died From Blunt Force Injuries

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 39-year-old John Lackey, of West Peoria, who died early Sunday morning in an apparent hit and run on Farmington Road, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries, including severe head, and chest trauma.

Harwood said it’s likely that Lackey died instantly.

At approximately 2:28 a.m. Sunday, January 20, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were dispatched to 3016 W. Farmington Road near Swords Avenue where they found Lackey unresponsive on the pavement.

Lackey was apparently walking on Farmington Road, when he was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center shortly after arrival.

It is unknown why Lackey was walking on Farmington Road, or where he was coming from or going to.

The incident remains under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

Toxicology tests are still pending.