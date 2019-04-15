Update: Homicide Suspect Arrested, Victim Identified

Peoria Police say Lester Broom, 48, fatally stabbed 58-year-old Shirley King overnight at Taft Homes (530 NE Adams Street).

Officers were called to the scene around 11:15 p.m., finding King with a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:32 p.m.

Broom was booked into the Peoria County Jail Monday morning.

The case remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Department and the Peoria County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information, is asked to call Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.