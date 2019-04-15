Update: Homicide Victim ID’d, Suspect On The Loose

Peoria Police are searching for Lester Broom, 48, who they say fatally stabbed 58-year-old Shirley King overnight at Taft Homes (530 NE Adams Street).

Officers were called to the scene around 11:15 p.m., finding King with a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:32 p.m.

Broom is described as a black male, 6-foot tall, 215-230 pounds, medium build and balding. He was last seen in the area of northbound Hancock, wearing a blue jacket with yellow stripes.

The case is being investigated as a homicide and remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Department and the Peoria County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information, is asked to call Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.