Update: Missing Peoria Man Located Peoria Police say 20-year-old Jeffrey Curry, reported missing, has been located and is ok. Police had requested the public's help in locating Curry Friday. He had last been seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of W. Newman Parkway.