A fatal crash is under investigation in Peoria County.

It happened about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Parks School Road and Princeville-Jubilee Road.

Reports indicated a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

The victim is reportedly Paul Jacob, president of Brewers Distributing in Peoria, according to social media posts by his wife.

