Update: PPS Statement Concerning Injured Football Player

A social media post has initiated a prayer chain for a Richwoods High School sophomore football player.

A post Monday evening on the Facebook page “Richwoods High School Football” indicated a Richwoods player suffered a “serious head injury” during the team’s game against Peoria High School.

The post indicated the player, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital and had bleeding on the brain and was going into surgery.

An update late Monday night indicated the player was out of surgery and placed on a medically induced coma. Concerning the success of the surgery, the update claimed “it will be several days before they know anything.”

The following is statement from Peoria Public Schools regarding the injured Richwoods High School football player:

“At this time, the family of our injured student is requesting privacy. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. We are keeping them close to our hearts, and we encourage everyone in Peoria to do the same. Counselors are available at Richwoods High School and in all of our schools if students or staff need emotional support.”

