Update: Shooting At Taft Homes Leaves One Dead, One Injured

Peoria Police responded to shooting at Taft Homes early Tuesday morning.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says the call came in just after 3:00 a.m. of a man shot.

Officers found the victim on the sidewalk in the 300 block of Hancock.

Dotson said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and appeared to be 18-20 years old.

Police found a second victim, believed to be from the incident, at a home in the 700 block of Armstrong.

Dotson says the 23-year-old man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating.