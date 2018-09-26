Update: Smoke Detectors Save Family In Pekin Fire

(From 25 News)–Pekin firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in the 1200 block of Coolidge Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Authorities told 25 News that the family was awakened by smoke alarms, and smoke was found coming from the basement shortly after 4:00 a.m.

The family of three got out safely.

The home did sustain heavy smoke damage.

The Red Cross was called in to help the family.