Update: Two Dead In Peoria Home Invasion

Two people are dead after a home invasion Thursday morning in South Peoria.

A woman at 1211 W. John Gwynn Jr. Ave. called police just before 7 a.m. to report a man with a gun entered her home and began firing.

When police arrived, a male victim was trying to escape off the roof. He was uninjured. The woman who called police escaped the home unharmed as well.

Police entering the home found an adult woman dead, and an adult man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson with Peoria Police said the man who died at the hospital was the suspect.

The relationships between the four people involved in the shooting are unknown at this time.

Dotson said police did not fire their weapons during the incident.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has been called to the scene to investigate.