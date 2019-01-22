Update: Woman Dead In I-155 Crash Near Hartsburg

(From 25 News)–The Illinois State Police said a woman is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 155 near Hartsburg.

Police said a Chrysler Voyager driven by a 62-year-old woman from Shawnee, Kansas was heading northbound on I-155 around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when she lost control of her vehicle, skidded into the median, and rolled multiple times.

The vehicle came to a rest in the right lane of the southbound lanes.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Lanes reopened around 9:15 a.m.

The Logan County EMA warns roads remain icy throughout the county.