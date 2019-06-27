Use Uber and Lyft a Lot? Here’s Four Ways You Can Save Money

We’re using Uber and Lyft more than ever. And if you check your bank account, it can add up. So Randy & Steph have four quick tips to help you save money . . .

1. Always check prices on both apps. It takes 30 seconds, and sometimes it’s worth it. Especially if it’s a long trip. So don’t get lazy. Also, keep track of their email promotions. You might have a promo code in your inbox that’ll save a few bucks.

2. Take a walk every now and then. Both apps have base prices, no matter how far you’re going. So is it really worth the money if you can walk there in 10 or 15 minutes? You might wait that long for your car anyway.

3. Try their carpool options. It’s good when you’re not in a rush. Especially for things like rides to the airport. Sometimes it’s half the price, and you don’t always end up carpooling. If they don’t pick anyone else up, that’s free money.

4. If you use them a lot, think about a subscription. Uber and Lyft both have monthly plans that can save you money. But they’re not for everyone.

Uber’s “Ride Pass” costs $25 a month, and you get up to 15% off per ride. Plus “Ride Protection,” where the price gets locked in and won’t go up once you book a trip.

Lyft’s cheapest plan is $15 a month, and you get 10% off each ride. So you have to spend over $150 a month before it’s worth it. They also have one that costs $190 a month, where you get $8 off 30 rides. So if your ride’s less than $8, it’s free.

