Vacant West Peoria Building Catches Fire

(From 25 News)–Multiple fire departments were called Saturday morning to 2900 W. Heading Avenue in Peoria.

Chief Terry Schadt of West Peoria FD tells 25 News, crews discovered smoke near Catholic Charities around 8:15 a.m. and immediately responded to find a vacant building – only used for storage – on fire.

While trying to extinguish the blaze, flames moved above firefighters, causing the roof to explode and forcing them to evacuate.

Crews are still working from outside to get the fire under control. No one was inside the building and the cause has not been determined yet.

