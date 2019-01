The Curtis Hotel in Aspen, Colorado is offering a Dumb and Dumber package that will set you back 10gs. Included for two are the powder blue and orange tuxes AND the matching top hats! You also get two nights accommodations at the Curtis in the King Corner Suite, Luxury jet service to and from Aspen, lift tickets to Aspen Mountain, 12 pack of beer from Aspen Beer Co, and a whole lot more. To book your stay, or just check out what you can get, click HERE