Vatican Responds To Notre Dame Cathedral Fire In Paris

(AP) – The Vatican has issued a statement about the “terrible fire” that has “devastated” Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The Vatican said: “The Holy See has seen with shock and sadness the news of the terrible fire that has devastated the Cathedral of Notre Dame, symbol of Christianity in France and in the world.”

The statement says the Vatican is praying for firefighters “and those who are doing everything possible to confront this dramatic situation” on Monday.

It also expressed “our closeness to French Catholics and the population of Paris, and we assure our prayers for firefighters

