Velociraptors probably weren’t fierce, a family is giving away 500 Halloween costumes to kids that can’t afford them, and no social security for The Amish

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

RELATED CONTENT

Do You Ever Leave The House And Have a Sinking Feeling You Left Something On or Didn’t do Something?

There’s a New Billionaire and 36 New Millionaires in America. Did YOU Win Any $$$ Last Night?

One way to win the $1.6 Billion Mega Millions jackpot, there’s not enough hours in the day for the average woman to get everything done, and lots of young people think marriage should be a temporary contract

Check Out 50 of The Most OMG Halloween Costume Ideas

Proctor First Care in Peoria Heights is This Week’s Free Lunch Monday Winner!

Why Is This Pumpkin Smiling?