Velociraptors probably weren’t fierce, a family is giving away 500 Halloween costumes to kids that can’t afford them, and no social security for The Amish

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

  1. Despite what the Jurassic Park movies say, Velociraptors were only about 3 feet tall and weighed about 30 pounds. There’s also no evidence they hunted in packs, they were definitely too dumb to communicate, and they probably had feathers.
  2. For the last three years, a family in Tulsa, Oklahoma has set up a free costume shop in their driveway for kids whose parents can’t afford to buy them one. This year, they’re handing out over FIVE HUNDRED free costumes. Watch the video of their amazing story HERE.
  3. Amish people are not required by the Federal government to get Social Security numbers.
