Venerable Archbishop Fulton Sheen Remains Transferred To Peoria

Archbishop Fulton Sheen Remains Transferred To Peoria

Rev. Daniel Jenky, Bishop of Peoria, announced Thursday the remains of Venerable Archbiship Fulton Sheen are home.

After a three-year legal battle, the remains of Venerable Archbishop Sheen have transferred from St. Patrick Cathedral in New York to the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Peoria.

On June 7, legal litigation to transfer Sheen’s remains to Peoria ended when the New York Court of Appeals rejected the final appeal of the Archdiocese of New York.

Thursday morning, Joan Sheen Cunningham, niece of Venerable Archbishop Sheen, and Patricia Gibson, Chancellor and Attorney for the Diocese of Peoria, gathered at St. Patrick in New York.

The remains of Sheen were disinterred from the basement crypt, and flown to O’Hare airport to be transferred to St. Mary of the Inmmaculate Conception of Peoria.

The remains will be encased into a marble monument inside of the cathedral. Venerable Archbishop Sheen’s new tomb will be located at the side altar dedicated to the Blessed Mother Mary, Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

The community is invited to visit Sheen’s new tomb:

Friday, June 28 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 pm.

Saturday, June 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A permanent viewing schedule will be determined.