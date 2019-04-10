Verizon Cellphone Customers Receive Spam Calls

Verizon Wireless customers have been receiving phone calls demanding they punch in their billing PIN number.

Stephanie Hampton of the Digital Store, 2521 W. War Memorial Drive, says the calls come from restricted, unavailable or 800 numbers, or even the customer’s own phone number.

A recorded voice at the other end warns the customers their service will be suspended unless they enter their billing PIN number. If the PIN is entered, the customer hears hold music, then the call disconnects.

Hampton says that means “You just gave you PIN to a fraudster who is going to use that information to into a store and place orders on your account by using that PIN.”

Hampton said in one instance, a customer entered the store after learning a fraudster entered a corporate store in Texas and purchased $2,000 worth of items with their billing PIN. Hampton said a fraud team was able to help the customer change their PIN and get the account straightened out.

Hampton said if the PIN number was entered during such a call, “You need to call Verizon immediately at *611 from your phone and change your billing PIN.”

The customer can also enter the store and have the PIN changed with a verified ID and the customer physically at the location.