Veto Override Votes On Key Issues In Springfield

(AP) – The Illinois General Assembly convenes Wednesday as its fall session winds down.

The House voted Tuesday to override a veto on raising to $2 million the cap on damage awards in lawsuits against the state. The law is now in effect.

Supporters say the $100,000 cap set in the early 1970s didn’t fairly compensate victims. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner had suggested a $300,000 cap.

Override votes on key measures remain. The House has yet to take action on an override approved by the Senate on legislation setting a deadline for police to help cooperative immigrant crime victims get U.S. visas. Another Senate-approved override would reverse a veto on banning tobacco sales to those under 21 .

The fall session ends Thursday.

