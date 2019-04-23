Victim Of Taft Homes Shooting Identified

Peoria Police responded to shooting at Taft Homes early Tuesday morning.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says the call came in just after 3:00 a.m. of a man shot.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 18-year-old Louis Salazar was found down on the sidewalk in the 300 block of Hancock. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While on the scene, officers learned of a possible second shooting victim from the incident. They found a 23-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound in the 700 block of Armstrong. The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.