Video: Welcome Home Rally For Bradley MVC Champs

A huge crowd gathered inside the Renaissance Coliseum atrium to welcome home the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Bradley Braves from St. Louis.

The Braves defeated Northern Iowa 57-54 Sunday to win the MVC’s automatic berth in the NCAA tournament. It’s Bradley’s first MVC tourney title since 1988 and the Braves will making their first NCAA appearance since their 2006 Sweet 16 run.

Amid chants of “BU, BU, BU” and the team’s own chant of “We all we need, we all we got!” the crowd cheered loudly as the team arrived with the championship trophy.

“I know all about the Bradley tradition and Bradley fans and Peoria from growing up outside Chicago,” fourth year Bradley men’s head coach Brian Wardle told the crowd. “To finally bring this championship here, that was one of my goals.”

“The way we did it, through adversity, the journey has been a blessing for all of us,” Wardle said. “All of you have been there with us at Carver (Arena) supporting us, and we really, really want to thank all of you.”

“I’m just thankful you showed your utmost support for us and stayed with us the whole time,” said senior Elijah Childs, who was named the tournament MVP. “It means the world to us for real.”

Bradley first round opponent and game day and time will be announced next Sunday.

Bradley head coach Brian Wardle will be a guest on WMBD’s Greg and Dan Show Tuesday morning.