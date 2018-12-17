Volunteers Creating ‘Flag Project Of Love’ For Tremont Marine

Community volunteers in Tremont will place 1400 flags out in honor of Corporal Daniel Baker later this week.

The community will place the flags around town Friday in honor of the Tremont native and his fellow Marines killed in a military crash earlier this month off the coast of Japan.

Flags at the city park, on Rt. 9, will spell out SUMO 41, Baker’s Squadron, in 35 foot tall letters.

Tremont Police and IDOT will provide traffic protection for volunteers.

Orginizers say “Larry the Flagman” is bringing the flags to town in support of Corporal Baker’s family and the community.

Visitation will be Friday, December 21, from 3-8 p.m. at Northfield Christian Fellowship, located at 411 W. North Street in Tremont. The memorial service will be held at the church Saturday, December 22, at 10 a.m.

To handle excess parking, a park and ride is being offered from Tremont High School to the church running from 3-9 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.

Baker was a 2015 graduate of Tremont High School and an Illinois State Scholar.

He was assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, which flies the KC-130J, which is the Marine Corps’ primary fixed-wing aerial tanker that is used to provide in-flight refueling to aircraft like the Super Hornet and helicopters like the CH-53E Super Stallion. Known as the Sumos, the 152 squadron is stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan.