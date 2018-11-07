“Wall Of Honor” On Display At Illinois Capitol

Veterans are being honored at the Illinois state Capitol.

The Senate’s annual “Wall of Honor” is now on display, featuring photos and stories of military heroes from Illinois.

“There are a lot of stories about heroism and very brave acts that service members have done since World War I,” said Lori Yates with Senate Republicans.

“We actually received thousands of remembrances from folks all over,” Yates said. “And they’re very touching, very warm. And we have people who actually travel to come see it.”

Yates says visitors are encouraged to write a remembrance or thank you to veterans on a star and tape it to the wall.

The display will be up through Nov. 16.