“Wally has had a great day!!”

Kelsey Bastian of Chillicothe has used those words on the Wonderful Wally Facebook page to sum up her 14-month old son’s second day with his new heart.

Wally Bastian, who was born with Barth Syndrome, underwent heart transplant surgery Thursday at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

“His numbers and everything look great and they are impressed with how well he is doing. His heart function is getting better and it’s getting stronger,” Bastian said.

“They have kept him pretty sedated so he isn’t in pain. But he moves. For instance, I went to clip his toe nail and he kicked me and made the face like he was crying!,” Bastian said.

“He looks amazing though and he responds to us. Every time I speak he makes the cry face until I rub his head and say ‘I’m right here baby’. It’s really cute.”

Bastian said Wally opens his eyes and looks at his family. “I love seeing his eyes,” Bastian said. “We washed his hair so he looks and smells better.”

But, she says, Wally has been sleeping much of the day Saturday. Bastian describes the nurses and staff as, “so excited for him. And everyone just adores Wally. He’s always having people stopping in to talk to him.”

Kelsey is a nurse while Wally’s father, Alex, is a Chillicothe police officer.

Kelsey says she and Alex want everyone to know their love and support has not been lost on them through this experience.

“For the Chillicothe PD and everything they’ve done to set up fundraisers and for being so understanding. For our community back home, we live in the best little town with the most generous people,” Bastian wrote.

“We want to thank our Barth family for loving us and supporting us so completely. We’re so thankful for Lurie, for our medical team and staff. For OSF and our medical staff back home that got us to Lurie just in time. The surgeons who saved our child’s life. Not once, but three times.”

“Thankful for the donors family. Our family. Our friends. Our God. And all of you. I cannot even think about all the support we have without getting tears in my eyes. There are never enough words that I could write that could possibly explain how humbled we are. How loved we feel.”

“But most importantly how thankful we are to have some many people rallying behind us. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again. We would have not made it to this point without the support of all of you!! Love you all so much!!”

Kelsey Bastian said the family even took time for celebratory cheesecake.

“We said we couldn’t have celebration cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory until Wally got his heart. Well, he did. So Alex’s mom went and got celebration cheesecake (Friday) night and we made a toast to Wally!!,” Bastian said.

Wally has had many hospital stays since his birth. As his condition worsened, he was admitted to OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois Jan. 7 and was Life Lighted to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago Jan. 16. Since being admitted to Lurie, Wally has had two heart surgeries and the heart transplant.

The Chillicothe community has been rallying around Wally and his parents with a GoFundMe page and businesses conducting fund raisers.

More information on Barth Syndrome can be found HERE.