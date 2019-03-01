Wally’s New Heart “Is In And It’s Beating”

Wally Bastian’s new heart “is in and it’s beating,” according to his mother, Kelsey, on the Wonderful Wally Facebook page.

The 14-month-old Chillicothe boy was born with a rare condition known as Barth syndrome. Symptoms include a weakened, enlarged heart and a short stature.

Wally’s dad, Alex, is a Chillicothe police officer. His mom, Kelsey, is a nurse.

Kelsey had posted on the Facebook page Friday morning that after 52 days in the hospital and 41 days on the heart transplant list that a new heart had been located for Wally. Kelsey Bastian said the surgery would take place Friday afternoon and Wally was transported to the operating room around 2 p.m. Friday.

Bastian reported at 4 p.m. that the first incision had been made “and Wally was doing awesome!! The nurse said that he was all smiles before he went to sleep watching baby shark and he was loving the attention!”

At 6:30 p.m. Wally’s parents got a call that Wally was doing amazing and his new heart was 15 minutes away. “The planning and coordinating that goes in to this just absolutely amazes me!!,” wrote Bastian.

Bastain posted around 9 p.m. that, “Wally’s new heart is in. It’s beating and it looks beautiful they said!! Praying things continue to go well! I’m literally shaking.”

Kelsey Bastian said they signed a consent form and were shown pictures and a video of the surgeons putting the new heart in. Bastian said, “The surgeon for every heart transplant, before he puts the heart in, says, ‘Welcome to your new home little heart,’ and the parents also have a video of it. It’s believed someone recorded a video of the helicopter landing with Wally’s new heart.