War Of Words Between Trump And Pelosi

(AP) – The enmity between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is ratcheting up, with each questioning the other’s fitness for duty.

Personal attacks flowed on both sides Thursday after a dramatic blow-up at the White House a day before.

Pelosi openly questioned Trump’s fitness to remain in office, suggesting a staff or family “intervention” for the good of the nation.

Trump responded by calling her “Crazy Nancy.”

As for himself, he declared, “I’m an extremely stable genius.”

Both the Republican president and Democratic leaders dug in a day after Trump stalked out of the Cabinet Room demanding an end to all congressional probes before he would work with Congress on crumbling U.S. infrastructure and other matters.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Deadly Tornado Touches Down In Missouri Pritzker Confident He Can Sell New Taxes For Construction Illinois National Guard Soldiers Deployed To Horn Of Africa Stroke Survivors Keeping Music Alive LEGO Art Display To Open At Peoria Riverfront Museum ISP, Local Police Beef Up Enforcement For Holiday Weekend
Comments