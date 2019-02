Former NASCAR driver, Ward Burton made a stop at the Peoria Caterpillar Visitors Center.

Burton met with fans for pictures and autographs Wednesday, and brought along his Daytona 500 trophy from 2002.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

Burton said it was an “honor to represent CAT” for many years.

“The customers and a lot of the employees were brought up the same way I was,” Burton said. “It was really easy to bond with them”.

Burton was sponsored by CAT from 1999 to 2003.