Wardle Says Braves Thrilled With Michigan State Matchup

Bradley Braves Head Basketball Coach Brian Wardle tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan Show that to play the number two seed in the East Region is exciting. And, it’s a bonus to play so close to home.

Bradley, the No. 15 seed, will play Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday at 1:45 p.m. in Des Moines, Iowa.

“We knew our ‘quad four’ record probably wasn’t as strong as it should have been. So, we thought we’d be anywhere between 14 and 15. But, to play in Des Moines, Iowa though, that was huge. We wanted to play there, because we knew our Bradley fans would be able to travel there,” Wardle said.

Wardle says Michigan State will be on the ball from the start of the game. But, he says the Braves are at their best when they are in transition.

“It’s a fact, when we’re getting up and down the floor, that’s when we’re at our best. I think it’s a game that will go up and down a little bit. But, it also comes down to execution part of the time,” Wardle said.

“We’re gonna see a lot of green, but, I think there’ll be a lot of red in the crowd. And, on a neutral floor. We’ve done a good job all year. And, (Monday), our guys will start our preparation,” Wardle said.

Braves Plus will begin at 12:36 p.m. Thursday on 1470 and 100.3 WMBD.