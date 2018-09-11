(From 25 News)–Washington Community High School is expanding.

Dozens of staff and faculty gathered outside the school Monday to break ground on their latest step in a three-part growth project.

The project will add new classrooms and expand the school’s music space to accommodate the growing number of students.

“Well, we have a growing enrollment and so our goal was to find a way to increase our classroom spaces so that we could provide enough classrooms for the number of students coming our way,” said Superintendent Dr. Kyle Freeman.

Students should be able to use the new facilities starting in the 2019-20 school year.

The post Washington Community High School Is Expanding appeared first on 1470 WMBD.