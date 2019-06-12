Washington H.S. Basketball Coach Kevin Brown Dies

Longtime Washington High School basketball coach Kevin Brown has died.

Brown passed away Tuesday night after battle with brain cancer.

Brown underwent surgery for removal of a brain tumor in August of last year. He later returned to coaching, but took a leave of absence in February.

Current and past players have posted tributes to Brown on social media.

Former Panther and Bradley Braves player Dyricus Simms-Edwards said of Brown on Facebook, “You saw things in me that I didn’t know existed, like you had X-ray vision for my potential.”

Brown led the Washington baseball team an IHSA third place trophy in 2007 and followed that up with a fourth place finish for the basketball team the following year.