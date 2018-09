(From 25 News)–An early morning fire has destroyed a home in Washington.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Peach Street.

A witness tells 25 News that he heard a noise outside, and saw the fire. That is when he called 911.

Authorities said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the blaze has not been released.

