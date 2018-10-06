Washington Man Facing Federal Child Porn Charge

A Washington man made an appearance in federal court in Peoria, charged with downloading child porn.

Eric Ingram, 30, was arrested by Washington police who received a tip from the Illinois Attorney General’s office.

The Journal Star reports a court complaint alleges Ingram received illicit photos from a 15-year-old girl via Facebook Messenger.

Facebook notified the state of the information that had been sent with a notation that Ingram and the girl lived close to each other.

The federal complaint included several “chats” between Ingram and the girl and descriptions of the photos. Ingram admitted to Washington police he chatted with the girl and talked about sexual activity.

The teen admitted to police she sent the photos, saying it was Ingram’s idea.

The girl also said she told Ingram she needed to stop sending photos because “it wasn’t right.” Ingram then “unfriended” the girl because she stopped sending him photos.

