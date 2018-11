McLean County Coroner Kathy Davis has identified a woman pulled from Evergreen Lake late Friday night.

Davis says the victim was 71-year-old Deena Rogers of Washington.

The coroner’s office was called to the scene at approximately 10:52 p.m. Friday.

Preliminary autopsy results indicated that Rogers drowned after her car went off the west boat ramp in Comlara Park.

Rogers was alone in her vehicle.