Watch Three-Year-Old’s Adorable Explanation of Dinosaur Extinction

Today’s Morning Mix Breakfast Trend: A Mom posted video of her three-year-old son giving a very thoughtful explanation of why the dinosaurs went extinct. He seems to believe in the asteroid theory because he says it started with an explosion.

His mom asks if that was a bad thing, and he says it was real bad. Then he says, quote, “Scientists also believe after that, it created a big cloud of dust. Without sunlight [the] plants died, so the dinosaurs that ate plants, they died.”

He wraps it up by saying the dinosaurs that were carnivores died because they had no meat to eat.

Watch the video HERE.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Peoria Beerfest is Coming Soon! Get Your Saturday Session Tickets Now! Compete in the Area’s Biggest Trivia Night! Peoria Beerfest is Coming Soon. Get Your Tickets Now! Save $10 Now When You Register For “I Run With Survivors” 5K Run/1 Mile Walk to Benefit The Center For Prevention of Abuse Don’t Miss the Greatest Battle of the Bands EVER in Peoria–The Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones! “Kranch” and “Brunchables” Hitting Stores Shelves Soon. And, Heads Up if You Still Use a Garmin
Comments