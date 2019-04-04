Watch Three-Year-Old’s Adorable Explanation of Dinosaur Extinction

Today’s Morning Mix Breakfast Trend: A Mom posted video of her three-year-old son giving a very thoughtful explanation of why the dinosaurs went extinct. He seems to believe in the asteroid theory because he says it started with an explosion.

His mom asks if that was a bad thing, and he says it was real bad. Then he says, quote, “Scientists also believe after that, it created a big cloud of dust. Without sunlight [the] plants died, so the dinosaurs that ate plants, they died.”

He wraps it up by saying the dinosaurs that were carnivores died because they had no meat to eat.

Watch the video HERE.