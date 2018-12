The City of Peoria has shut down the 1900-2100 block of Knoxville Avenue due to a large water main break that occurred Wednesday morning.

Officials said there was quite a bit of water on the pavement at Knoxville and Frye. Southbound lanes are being diverted to Republic and northbound traffic is being diverted to Nebraska.

There in no indication, at this time, when Knoxville will be reopened to traffic.