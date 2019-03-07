We Can’t Believe the Weird Things People Have Left in Ubers

Randy & Steph were talking this morning about all the weird things people have left in Ubers. In fact, Uber just released its annual list of the strangest things people left behind last year.

Some of the weirdest things are . . .

A two-month-old Chihuahua . . . a full set of 18-karat gold teeth . . . two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham . . . a set of deer antlers . . . a welding helmet . . . a small handmade cat puppet . . . a baseball signed by Babe Ruth . . .An Elvis cape . . . a full fish tank with fish and water in it . . . 10 pounds of pulled pork . . . a fish head . . . a tuxedo for a small dog . . . a bag of hair along with a brush shaped like a foot . . . and a shopping cart. Yes, a shopping cart!

If you’re an Uber, Lyft, or Cab driver, have people left any weird things in your car?