We Drink Twice as Much Over the Holidays, The Hurling of the Christmas Ham, and When Do We Burn the Most Calories?

Today’s Day After Christmas Three Things to Know:
- Americans consume twice as much booze during the holidays than at any other time of the year. We average one social event a week, but that number increases to three between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. As a result, people fine themselves experiencing hangover three days per week, resulting in us being late for work three times over the holidays, while calling in sick twice. Eggnog and coffee with Baileys were the most popular drinks, followed by Christmas beer, cider, and hot buttered rum.
- The holiday stress was too much for a man in London, Kentucky, who was arrested over the weekend for allegedly throwing a Christmas ham at a woman. Police say they responded to a domestic dispute and arrested 21 year old David Brannon after he tried to flee the scene of the “hamming.” The argument started after a disagreement about what day the family was going to have Christmas dinner.
- For what it’s worth, our bodies burn about 10% more calories in the late afternoon and early evening than at other times of the day.