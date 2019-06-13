Wednesday Night Shooting Victim Identified

Peoria’s latest homicide victim has been identified as Zarious Fair, 16, of an address on W. Marquette St. in Peoria.

Officers found Fair shot in a driveway in the 700 block of E. Frye at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday.

Fair was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m.

The Peoria County Coroner says Fair suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen, and pelvis area. His cause of death is related to rapid and traumatic blood loss from the wounds.

Two suspects, Doyle Nelson, 18, and a 14-year-old boy were taken into custody without incident at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of N. Delaware. They have each been charged with first degree murder.

Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion III said during a news conference Thursday that detectives believe the motive was an armed robbery.

