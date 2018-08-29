WEEK-TV (NBC) was dropped from the available channel lineup on DISH Network as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The move also affects HOI ABC and CW.

WEEK Vice-President and General Manager Mark DeSantis said the station had been working on a new agreement with DISH for the past several months, and offered five extensions to provide more time to reach an agreement.

“WEEK has successfully reached new agreements with every other multi-channel video programming service that carries our station,” DeSantis said in a news release. “In all other cases, we feel we reached fair and reasonable agreements, agreements that reflect the current marketplace, and not one of those negotiations resulted in our station being dropped from the service.”

“DISH has a long track record of disputes and blackouts with broadcasters, including a current national dispute with Univision as well as other local stations, so what is happening with WEEK is not unusual.”

DeSantis said viewers can express their views by calling DISH at 1-800-333-3474.

WEEK, HOI ABC and CW continues to be available over the air, on area cable systems and 11 other multi-channel video programming services in the Peoria-Bloomington area, including DirecTV.

The post WEEK Blacked Out On DISH Network appeared first on 1470 WMBD.