WEEK/DISH Impasse Is Over

WEEK-TV will return to the DISH Network lineup “very soon,” according to station officials.

WEEK, HOI ABC and CW have been blacked out on DISH since Aug. 29 when negotiations between WEEK parent company Quincy Media and DISH reached an impasse.

WEEK officials say it had offered five extensions over several months in an effort to reach agreement and avoid the blackout.

The entire WEEK statement reads as follows:

WEEK is pleased to announce that we have reached a new agreement with DISH and our station will be back on their service very soon!

We want to thank all of you who contacted us during this impasse, and for all the calls and emails of support that we received. That support meant a great deal to all of us at WEEK. This was a difficult period for our station, and we know it was very frustrating for you, our viewer. We are sorry you had to experience this impasse with us, but are grateful for your understanding and support.

