Weekly Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken and Noodles

We were recently gifted an Instant Pot and I LOVE IT!! I’m a newbie tho, so my recipes have to be pretty simple until I figure it out. I’m a fan of chicken and noodles, so I’m going to try this one out tonight. Here are the ingredients:

2 large Chicken Breasts (skinless/boneless, fresh or frozen)

(2) 10.75 ozcans Cream of Chicken Soup

(2) 14.5 oz Cans of Chicken Broth (or 4 cups)

1 Stick of Butter, unsalted (use 1/2 stick if you are trying to cut down on fat content)

1 Garlic Clove, pressed (or 1/2 tsp Garlic Powder)

1/4 tsp Poultry Seasoning

3/4 tsp Kosher Salt, divided (or 1/2 tsp table salt)

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

(2) 12 oz Packages Frozen Egg Noodles**, (1) 24oz bag. (I use the Reames brand)

1-2 cups Frozen Mixed Vegetables (optional)

And HERE’S the recipe