Welcome, Summer! But Be Sure to Protect Yourself From Too Much Summer Sun

Summer officially starts today! A new poll looked at how much people know . . . and DON'T know . . . about the dangers of too much Summer sun. Here are five things you might not know about UV damage . . .

1. 30% of people didn’t know you can still get burnt on a cloudy day. Clouds only block about 20% of UV rays. So you still need to wear sunblock.

2. 55% didn’t know you’re still exposed to UV rays in the shade. They can bounce off stuff and hit you. Like sand, for example. It reflects 17% of the UV rays that hit it.

3. Almost a quarter of people think they’re fine as long as they don’t get burnt. The truth is ANY amount of sun exposure is harmful to your skin. So even a nice tan could be bad for you.

4. Yes, you can still get sunburnt through a window. Glass only filters out one kind of radiation . . . UVB rays. But UVA rays can still get through. Fun fact: You’re more likely to have freckles on the left side of your face because of driving.

5. A third of people didn’t know that too much sun is bad for your eyes. UV rays play a role in about 20% of cataract cases. So make sure you have a good pair of sunglasses that block UV rays. And make sure your normal glasses have UV protection too.

So, slather on that sunscreen, put on your wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, and enjoy your Summer!

(OnePoll / CNN)