We’re hungry, so we’re talking cereal this morning

Do you drink the milk at the bottom of the bowl, or pour it into the sink? A recent survey says over half of us either drink it from the bowl or spoon it up.

We’re talking cereal today on The Morning Mix. Have you ever been a mad scientist at breakfast, and combined two (or more) types of cereal into ONE custom cereal concoction? A recent survey says 28% of us have.

Other fun facts from the survey: Most of us prefer whole milk with our cereal; a lot of people go heavy on the cereal and light on the milk, while the majority say it’s a 50/50 mix; Two thirds of us are cereal purists, and don’t add fruit. The vast majority of us eat cereal right out of the box, and there are some people who sometimes put ice in their cereal to make it extra cold.