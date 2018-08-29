West Bluff Standoff Ends Peacefully

A man who allegedly broke into a West Bluff Peoria home surrendered to police over 3 1/2 hours later.

Officers were called to the residence at 1200 N. Frink Street around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to check on the welfare of a woman who may have been involved in an earlier domestic incident.

When officers arrived they were told a man, later identified as Eric Hollis, 48, broke in through the front door, possibly armed with a gun.

“Officers converged on the scene, members of our Special Response Team came, including our negotiators as well as detective and additional officers,” said Public Information Officer Amy Dotson.

Dotson says after negotiators attempted to establish contact with Hollis, authorities were able to obtain a search warrant at around 6:03 p.m. Nearly 20 minutes later, police used a “shotgun breach,” not gunfire, to break door hinges and enter the residence.

“They are special disintegrating rounds that are designed to be fired at door hinges and break apart upon impact destroying the door hinges,” Dotson said.

“(Hollis) was talked out of the residence peacefully without incident,” Dotson said. “(Hollis) did exit the residence with his hands up and complied with officer’s commands.”

Dotson says Hollis was arrested for home invasion and transported to the Peoria Police Department for questioning. The Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office will determine what formal charges will be filed.

Dotson say the woman, who was in the house at the time of the alleged break-in, was able to get out safely.

