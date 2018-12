Pens and pencils are the top things we steal from work. Almost 40% of us have stolen things from work. Other top items pilfered include pens and pencils, note pads and stationery, printer paper, staplers, and food from the kitchen, and even money.┬áPeople admit they’ve stolen computers and even toilet paper!

So, what things always seem to “magically” disappear from your office, or even your desk?