What Are the Biggest and Toughest Decisions You’ve Ever Had to Make?

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph want to know—What’s the biggest . . . or hardest . . . decision you’ve ever had to make in your life?

A new survey asked 2,000 adults. And having KIDS was the #1 answer. Because yeah, it changes everything. Here are the top ten . . .

1. Whether or not to have kids.

2. Getting married.

3. A big move to a new home.

4. Learning to drive. (Is that really a “decision”?)

5. When to retire.

6. Buying property with your significant other.

7. Deciding to break-up when you’re in a serious relationship.

8. Figuring out how to save or spend your money.

9. Getting a divorce.

10. Quitting a job.

A few more that just missed the top ten are getting a pet . . . quitting smoking . . . deciding whether or not to go to college . . . and changing careers later in life.

The survey also found the age when we make the most pivotal choices in life is 28 years old.

