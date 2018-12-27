What Are the Top Life Skills You Should Teach Your Kids?

Have you FAILED as a parent if your child grows up and the most complicated thing they can make in the kitchen is a bowl of cereal?  What life skills do YOU think are most important to teach your kids?

A new survey asked parents for the LIFE SKILLS they feel like they have to teach their children.  And here are the top 10 . . .

1.  Basic cooking.

2.  How to have good hygiene.

3.  Driving.

4.  Doing laundry.

5.  Money management.

6.  How to be aware of your surroundings.

7.  Basic housekeeping skills.

8.  Time management.

9.  Reading and comprehension.

10.  How to make healthy food choices.

